'That Six Perfectly Resmebles...', Mohammad Kaif Compares Ambati Rayudu's Six With Virat Kohli's Iconic Shot Against Haris Rauf

Rayudu had earlier declared that the IPL 2023 final would mark the end of his IPL career. He played a pivotal role in the match and understandably felt emotional after CSK clinched their fifth title.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised Ambati Rayudu, a star player of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), for his outstanding cameo of 19*(8) in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Kaif specifically highlighted the six Rayudu smashed off Mohit Sharma's bowling in the 13th over. Rayudu expertly waited on the backfoot, expecting a slower delivery, and powerfully struck the ball over the head of long-off for a colossal six. During his analysis on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Mohammad Kaif drew a parallel between that shot and the iconic six Virat Kohli hit against Pakistan's Haris Rauf in the T20 World Cup.

In Kaif's words, "Ambati Rayudu's impactful knock was the game-changing moment. His innings held immense significance within the context of the game. The six he hit while on the backfoot was the standout shot of the tournament for me. It perfectly resembled that unforgettable six Virat Kohli smashed against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne last year. Rayudu appeared emotional, but he deserves full credit for concluding his IPL career on such a high note."

Rayudu had earlier declared that the IPL 2023 final would mark the end of his IPL career. He played a pivotal role in the match and understandably felt emotional after CSK clinched their fifth title.


Reflecting on the final, Rayudu expressed, "Yes, it's a fairy-tale finish. I couldn't have asked for more. I mean, it's unbelievable. I've been fortunate to be a part of some truly great teams, and this is one of them. [Regarding the significance of his final game] I can cherish this moment for the rest of my life. All the hard work of the past 30 years has paid off. I'm simply delighted that it culminated on this night."

With his victory in the IPL 2023 final, Rayudu has now secured six IPL titles in his career, sharing a joint record with Rohit Sharma.

