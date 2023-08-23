Fact Check: Is Heath Streak, Ex-Zimbabwe Captain, No More?

The news of death of former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak spread like a wildfire across the social media. His former teammate Henry Olonga also posted on X that Streak was no more as he remembered his playing days in the office. Olonga's post got viral instantly and many former cricketers too took to social media to mourn the death. Streak has been battling liver cancer and this was believed to be the reason for his death. However, all of this turned out to be a fake news as Streak might still be struggling but he is still alive.

The former cricketer confirmed the same to Mid Day newspaper while Olonga also retracted his X post and told the followers that Streak just texted him that he was alive. "I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," wrote Olonga on X.



I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks. pic.twitter.com/LQs6bcjWSB — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 23, 2023

Streak however wants an apology from the source which started the fake news. He wrote: "I believe the source should apologise. I am hurt by the news,” Streak said in a Whatsapp message. He added that the news of his death is a rumour and that he is alive and well. "It is a total rumour and a lie. I'm alive and well. I am very upset to learn that something as big as someone apparently passing can be spread unverified especially in our day and age of social media".

Heath, 49, played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs for Zimbabwe. In Tests, he finished with 216 wickets while in ODIs, he picked up a 239 wickets for Zimbabwe. Streak also made 1990 Test and 2943 ODI runs respectively. He made his international debut in an ODI vs South Africa at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on November 10, 1993. He played his last match vs India at Harare Sports Club on September 20, 2005.

Streak took up coaching role after retiring from the sport. In 2021, Streak received suspension of 8 years by International Cricket Council for violating the anti-corruption regulations. He, however, did not accept his role in match-fixing.

Among the prominent cricketers who fell victim to the fake news were Adam Gilchrist, Kumble. Gilchrist had moured the death of Streak before he posted again that he was happy to leant that the Zimbabwean cricketer was still alive. "Having read many news reports about Heath Streak, I’m so happy to learn the news was incorrect," wrote Gilchrist.