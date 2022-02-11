हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh Premier League 2022

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's BPL 2022 Match No. 28 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM IST February 11

Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka Dream11 Team Prediction Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka Match No. 28 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FBA vs MGD, Fortune Barishal Dream11 Team Player List, Minister Group Dhaka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangaladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 28 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 6:00 PM IST February 11
Source: Twitter

Fortune Barishal will take on Minister Group Dhaka in Match No.28 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Friday (February 11). With 6 wins out of the 9 matches played, Barishal have already qualified to the playoffs. Table leaders Fortune Barishal have only lost two matches in the tournament so far and one of them was against Minister Group Dhaka in match no.5 of this season. Barishal will look to take revenge of that defeat and disturb Dhaka's momentum.

On the other hand, Minister Group Dhaka are still in doubt for qualification to the playoffs and a win against table leaders Barishal will help them a lot. They were impressive in their previous fixture when they defeated Khulna Tigers by five wickets chasing down a target of 130 runs comfortably.

Match Details

Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match No. 28

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date & Time: February 11th at 6:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

FBA vs MGD BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Nurul Hasan

Batters: Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal (c), Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo (vc), Shuvagata Hom

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Qais Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice-captain: Dwayne Bravo

FBA vs MGD BPL 22 Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Chris Gayle, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Dwayne Bravo, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

Minister Group Dhaka: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Shuvagata Hom, Jahurul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Qais Ahmad, Shamsur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai

