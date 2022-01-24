हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh Premier League 2022

FBA vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's BPL 2022 Match No. 5 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 12 PM IST January 24

Shakib al Hasan's Fortune Barishal will take on Minister Group Dhaka in Match No. 5 of BPL 2022. (Source: Twitter)

Shakib al Hasan’s Fortune Barishal are set to face off against Minister Group Dhaka in match No. 5 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Monday (January 24). In a low-scoring encounter, Barishal emerged victorious against Chattogram Challengers by 4 wickets with 8 balls to spare. West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph put up an all-round performance and later batters secured the two points for them.

Their opponents Minister Group Dhaka, on the other hand, got the worst possible start into BPL 2022 with two back-to-back losses against Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers by 5 wickets and 30 runs respectively. They need to be clinical in the coming matches if they want to win matches.

Match Details

Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match No. 5

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Date & Time: January 24th at 12 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

FBA vs MGD BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Mahmadullah, Tamim Iqbal (VC), Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan (C), Isuru Udana, Andre Russell, Shykat Ali

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Alzarri Joseph, Jake Lintott

Captain: Shakib al Hasan

Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal

FBA vs MGD BPL 22 Probable Playing XIs

Fortune Barishal: Najmul Hussain Shanto, Shykat Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Salman Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Jake Lintott, Nayeem Hasan

Minister Group Dhaka: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain

