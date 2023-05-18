'Finally Kaviya Maran Is Happy': SRH's Heinrich Klaasen's Fiery Ton vs RCB Brings The Best Out Of Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen was at his brutal best in the Indian Premier League 2023 game vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he smashed a fiery maiden IPL hundred. Coming in to bat at number 4 after SRH were two wickets down for just 28 runs inside the powerplay, Klaasen did not waste time and started to attack the ball. Klaasen was exceptional especially against the spinners, using his feet well to continue his power-hitting. He did not play any fancy shots, and stuck to proper cricketing strokes on his way to the hundred.

Klaasen celebrated the ton in an animated way with Harry Brook, who was at the other end. The whole SRH franchise was on its feet afte Klaasen brought up the personal three-figure mark with a six straight down the ground. Harshal Patel took the revenge of the six by cleaning him later in the over. Klaasen made 104 off just 51 balls in impress everyone. The innings included 8 fours and 6 sixes respectively.

Twitter reacts as Kaviya Maran finally smiles

SRH owner and CEO Kaviya Maran has seen more bad days in this IPL than good but Klaasen's knock on Thursday night brough a smile on her face, finally. Earlier, cameras on the ground had spotted Kaviya with a sad expression on her face as SRH were 2 down for just 28 runs in the powerplay. Klaasen, however, started attacking from the word go and the mood in the SRH camp soon changed.

There were some amazing reactions on Twitter posted by the cricket fans. Most of them were to do with Klaasen's masterclass in T20 batting and Kaviya's reaction to the innings. Check out the best Twitter reactions below.

Tendulkar impresed with Klaasen

Thanks to Klaasen's knock, SRH posted 186 for 5 in 20 overs. Klaasen aside, Harry Brook was another standout performer, who stroked 27 off 19 balls and hit 2 fours and 1 six respectively. Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar too was mighty impressed with Klassen's innings, terming it as 'Klaas-ic. "IPL is a mix of creative and traditional batting. Today has been a Klaas-ic display of traditional batting. Klaasen’s footwork has been simple and uncomplicated, one of the best I’ve seen in the recent past. Treat to watch," Tendulkar tweeted afte watching Klaasen bat vs RCB.