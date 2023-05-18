'Virat Kohli Will Give His Best To Help RCB Get Into IPL 2023 Playoffs', Says Tom Moody Ahead Of SRH Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and they will be under extreme pressure to deliver the goods. A loss on Thursday night will almost knock them out of the competiton as they will not be able to get to the minimum of 16 points to ensure a qualification into playoffs, the target for most of the teams in the season. Only Gujarat Titans (GT) have qualified so far for the playoffs with 17 points. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj will be the key components in RCB lineup when they take on SRH. These four cricketers have been the winning factor for RCB in IPL 2023.

Former SRH coach Tom Moody believes that RCB need to put their best foot forward in the remaining two matches in the season. Otherwise, qualification won't be easy. He said that Kohli will play a big role in them qualifying for the playoffs as he will give his all to make RCB get into playoffs. "...So they need to pull up their socks and go full throttle in the remaining games. They have a player like Virat Kohli, who will do everything in his potential to help RCB stay in the playoffs race," Tom Moody said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

SRH v RCB Game Day Preview



Yusuf Pathan wants RCB to display all-round show

Former KKR and RR batter Yusuf Pathan said that RCB need to play as a unit and not be dependent on one or two three players in pursuit for a spot in the playoffs. "RCB will have to play as a team. Now is not the time that RCB should focus on just three players (Kohli, Maxwell and Faf). Now every player will have to come forward and fulfil his responsibility," he said.

Irfan says PBKS' loss to DC has helped RCB

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan claimed Punjab's defeat has certainly brought some relief in the RCB, MI and CSK camps ahead of their do-or-die games. "RCB are in an advantageous position with Punjab Kings' loss. MI will also fancy their chances but their fate will also hinge on the result of the match between CSK and DC," he said. Irfan also praised Delhi Capitals bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav for making good use of the Dharamsala track and containing Punjab Kings' batters from scoring runs freely. "The six overs bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav made the difference on the Dharamshala track. But PBKS team management's faulty strategies are also to be blamed. Those errors cost them dearly."