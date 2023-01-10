topStoriesenglish
'Form is temporary, class is permanent,' Netizens react as Virat Kohli scores 45th ODI century in IND vs SL 1st ODI

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI century against Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI between India and the Lankan Lions

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Netizens could not keep calm as Virat Kohli smacked his first hundred of 2023 on Tuesday (January 10) at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the 3-match series. Kohli got to the 3-figure mark in just 80 balls to score his 45th ton in the ODI format. Notably, it was Kohli's second successive ODI hundred after the knock against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Checkout the reactions here...

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively. India are without the services of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the three-match ODI series against the Islanders, the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced on Monday. The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the squad after being rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which Men in Blue clinched by 2-1 under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. (More to follow)

Ind Vs SLIndia vs Sri LankaVirat KohliIND vs SL 1st ODIIND vs SL 2023Virat Kohli statsKohli century

