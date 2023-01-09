LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma eyes winning comeback

Team India will begin their road to the upcoming 2023 ICC men’s 50-over World Cup with a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting off in Guwahati with the first ODI on Tuesday (January 9). The game will see the return of Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who skipped the three-match T20I series, which India won 2-1 on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors have decided to focus on ODI cricket this year, keeping in mind the upcoming World Cup. However, the home side were already delivered a big blow even before the series can get underway with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s return to action getting delayed yet again. Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to back injury since September 2022, was expected to return for the ODI series as was communicated by BCCI but it can now be confirmed that the Mumbai Indian pacers will not be taking part in the ODI series.

India will also be concerned about the form of skipper Rohit Sharma, who himself is making a comeback from injuring after fracturing his finger in the second ODI against Bangladesh last month. The hosts enjoy a huge historical advantage of Dasun Shanaka-led side, having won 93 times against them out of 162 ODIs so far. The visitors have won 57 times against India till date.

Rohit Sharma will look to continue India’s winning run at home and bounce back from 1-2 ODI series loss suffered in Bangladesh last month. The first ODI will get underway in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

