close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Former England skipper Alec Stewart backs Jason Roy to open batting during Ashes

Opener Roy scored 85 runs in 65 balls as England thumped Australia by eight wickets on Thursday, ending a 27-year wait to reach the World Cup final where the hosts face New Zealand at Lord`s on Sunday.

Former England skipper Alec Stewart backs Jason Roy to open batting during Ashes
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

England batsman Jason Roy can strike fear in the hearts of rivals and should make his Test debut in the Ashes series against Australia following his World Cup heroics, former skipper Alec Stewart has said.

Opener Roy scored 85 runs in 65 balls as England thumped Australia by eight wickets on Thursday, ending a 27-year wait to reach the World Cup final where the hosts face New Zealand at Lord`s on Sunday.

It was the 28-year-old Roy`s third straight half-century in the tournament and took his tally to 426 runs from six innings.

"You hate singling out one player that can make such a big difference in any sport, but it`s so obvious with Jason Roy in that team," Stewart told Sky Sports.

"He can put fear into that opposition straight away. He`s done it in a very mature way in this tournament.

"He understands his own game ... how good he is, and he`s not going to chuck (his wicket) away which is great to see."

The South Africa-born batsman has played more than a hundred games for England in the shorter formats since making his debut in 2014, but is yet to feature in the longest version.

Stewart was confident Roy`s consistent performances would earn him a spot in the test team for the Ashes series, which begins on Aug. 1.

"We`ll see him in the Ashes, don`t worry about that, he`ll be opening the batting for England," said Stewart, who played 133 tests and 170 ODIs for England.

England, who are looking to reclaim the coveted urn from Australia, warm up for the five-match series with their first ever test against Ireland, which will be a four-day contest later this month.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019Jason RoyAlec StewartEnglandAustraliaSouth Africa
Next
Story

Eoin Morgan and boys plan surprise for ECB backroom staff

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa