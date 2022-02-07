Former India and CSK cricketer Suresh Raina mourns father's demise

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday (February 7) mourned the demise of his father and said he has lost his ‘pillar of strength’. Raina’s father passed away on Sunday after losing battle to cancer. The former India batter penned an emotional note for his father on Monday.

“No words can describe the pain of losing a father. Yesterday, on passing away of my father, I also lost my support system, my pillar of strength. He was a true fighter till his last breath. May you rest in peace Papa. You will forever be missed,” Raina tweeted.

Trilokchand, who was military officer, breathed his last at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Raina's former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh expressed his sorrow at the passing of Raina`s father.

"Very sad to hear Suresh Raina's father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji," wrote Harbhajan on Twitter.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also condoled the demise.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of @ImRaina's father. May god give strength to the family & loved ones," tweeted Gambhir.

The 35-year old Raina who represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s, hasn't played any competitive cricket since IPL 2021. The southpaw is listed at the base price of Rs 2 crore in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.

(with agency inputs)