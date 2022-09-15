Former Pakistan Elite umpire Asad Rauf dies at the age of 66 due to cardiac arrest

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) elite panel umpire from Pakistan, Asad Rauf passed away following a cardiac arrest in Lahore. Rauf was 66. Rauf officiated in 64 Tests -49 as on-field, 15 as the third umpire- 139 ODIs (98 as on-field, 41 as the third umpire) and 28 T20Is (23 as on-field, 5 as the third umpire).

He was one of the finest umpires of his time. He joined the ICC elite panel in 2006 a year after officiating his first Test. Along with Aleem Dar, he was a well-liked personality on the circuit who contributed to enhancing the standing of Pakistani umpires prior to the neutral umpire era.

Rauf played for National Bank and Railways during his lengthy first-class career as a middle-order hitter, averaging 28.76 from 71 first-class games. Pakistani wicket keeper-batter Kamran Akmal took to Twitter to convey his condolences. “Sad to know about the news of former ICC umpire Asad Rauf's demise,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Sad to know about the news of former ICC umpire Asad Rauf's demise...May Allah grant him magfirat and give his family sabr Ameen pic.twitter.com/VyplFGX6gT September 14, 2022

Inna lilahi wa inna ilahi rajioon. Extremely tragic news about former umpire #AsadRauf passing away. May Allah swt grant him the highest rank. Ameen — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 14, 2022

Rauf’s career was ruined by charges of spot-fixing and match-fixing in cricket matches, and in February 2016 he received a five-year suspension after being found guilty of corruption as well as embroiled in sex scandal.

Rauf was in the news until earlier this year, when a video of him selling shoes at Pakistan's famous Landa Bazaar went viral. Rauf mentioned that 10 years after standing in his final ODI, he has lost interest in cricket and now wants to excel in his new role.

“This isn’t for me, this is the daily wages of my staff, I work for them. I’ve umpired in so many games all my life, there's no one left to see now. I haven’t been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely,” Rauf had said in a recent interview to a Pakistani news channel, Paktv.tv back in June.

(with ANI inputs)