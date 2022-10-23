From Sachin Tendulkar to Wasim Jaffer: Former India cricketers hail Virat Kohli's knock against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

After India's win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup match, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises on star batter Virat Kohli, saying that it was "undoubtedly the best innings of his life". An explosive half-century by star batter Virat Kohli and a century stand with Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

What a thrilling encounter, undoubtedly this will be Virat Kohli's greatest knock in the limited overs format. Go for glory and win the silverware. #T20WorldCup @imVkohli #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XUkKxzMbxM — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 23, 2022

What a start, unreal ___@imVkohli it doesn't get better than this. ________ pic.twitter.com/DRrhY3f6Ux — K L Rahul (@klrahul) October 23, 2022

Amazing atmosphere, nail biting finish and a fantastic win. Onto the next one. ___ pic.twitter.com/Wua8ntdTrZ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 23, 2022

At a loss for words_ Wouldn't have preferred anyone else with me out there @imVkohli __ One of the best games of my life __ pic.twitter.com/jWge1qy5lj — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 23, 2022

What an emotional game tonight.

The pride we play for.

A stunner of a performance by Virat kohli.

We march on together ___ pic.twitter.com/H5UIf3YwX3 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) October 23, 2022

Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. ___ pic.twitter.com/hAcbuYGa1H — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2022

A match for the ages! A match that'll go down in the history books. Well done India __ Well done @imVkohli _ pic.twitter.com/Fs5bDFe2jW — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 23, 2022

Congratulations #TeamIndia for the stunning performance against Pakistan! __ _ What an inning _ pic.twitter.com/1ln19Td41B — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 23, 2022

Take a bow, Virat _ What a win Team India ____ pic.twitter.com/8q1NvuBv4s — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 23, 2022

Thriller of a game which has beautifully set up India's #T20WC campaign!



Crucial contributions by a number of individuals, but a special mention to Hardik's partnership with Virat which was very crucial for #TeamIndia.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/IOBdREC6KZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

What did this man just do!! Can't get over that innings!! #ViratKohli #KingKohli — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 23, 2022

.@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! _

Keep it going. _ #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FakWPrStMg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

It has been a jaw-clenching match until the very end, a complete turn of tables bringing victory to #TeamIndia The energy and fighting spirit showcased by all the players was brilliant. Congratulations on your outstanding win boys! Jai Hind __ #INDvsPak #T20WorldCup

#GOAT_ pic.twitter.com/2v4Hqrdn0F — Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) October 23, 2022

No better way to begin the WC! Stunning performance ____ #INDvPAK — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 23, 2022

Na Ishq mein Na Pyaar mein ,

Jo Mazaa hai ________ ki ________ mein .



Fill in the blanks.#IndvsPak #TeamIndia — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

One of the only sports that can bring the emotions out of a beast. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/VYv0AnGvee — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 23, 2022

Request to neighbours :) pic.twitter.com/jmkS9PyGW4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

Kohli will always be a champion cricketer, one of the best batsman ever to play the game and someone who makes us proud to be an Indian. __ #Truechampion @imVkohli — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 23, 2022

Yaayyyy_Happyyy Deepawali

What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is

probably the most brilliant T20 Innings i have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/3TwVbYscpa October 23, 2022

"Turning back time! The chase master @imVkohli is back and what a match to showcase his skills. What a game we have witnessed today! Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsPAK2022@BCCI @ICC," tweeted Shah.

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer also extended his ongratulations to Virat and Team India on the win. "Take a bow, Virat What a win Team India," tweeted Iyer. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also praised Kohli for his knock and congratulated Men in Blue on their win. "Take a bow @imVkohli An innings for the ages. Congratulations team India #INDvPAK," tweeted Jaffer.

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra also tweeted, "When the kingdom falls, the king rises... Take a bow King Kohli. #IndvsPak." Former Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh congratulated India on their win as well. "Simply superb and one of the finest victories for Team India. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart. What an innings by @imVkohli, @hardikpandya7 & @arshdeepsinghh. You have all done a commendable work. @BCCI," tweeted Harbhajan.

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated India on a memorable triumph. "Kept his cool @ashwinravi99 leaving that ball for a wide !!! What a game unbelievable!!' #indiavspak is always more than a game ' it's an emotion !!! greatness personified @imVkohli," tweeted Yuvraj.