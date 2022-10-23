NewsCricket
From Sachin Tendulkar to Wasim Jaffer: Former India cricketers hail Virat Kohli's knock against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli scored 82 runs in 53 balls with the help of four sixes and six boundaries.

After India's win over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup match, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praises on star batter Virat Kohli, saying that it was "undoubtedly the best innings of his life". An explosive half-century by star batter Virat Kohli and a century stand with Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! Keep it going. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup," tweeted Tendulkar.

"Thriller of a game which has beautifully set up India's #T20WC campaign! Crucial contributions by a number of individuals, but a special mention to Hardik's partnership with Virat which was very crucial for #TeamIndia . #INDvPAK," added Tendulkar in another tweet. BCCI secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the batter on his knock, saying that he had turned back the clock to showcase his skills while chasing.

"Turning back time! The chase master @imVkohli is back and what a match to showcase his skills. What a game we have witnessed today! Congratulations #TeamIndia #INDvsPAK2022@BCCI @ICC," tweeted Shah.

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer also extended his  ongratulations to Virat and Team India on the win. "Take a bow, Virat What a win Team India," tweeted Iyer. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer also praised Kohli for his knock and congratulated Men in Blue on their win. "Take a bow @imVkohli An innings for the ages. Congratulations team India #INDvPAK," tweeted Jaffer.

Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra also tweeted, "When the kingdom falls, the king rises... Take a bow King Kohli. #IndvsPak." Former Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh congratulated India on their win as well. "Simply superb and one of the finest victories for Team India. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart. What an innings by @imVkohli, @hardikpandya7 & @arshdeepsinghh. You have all done a commendable work. @BCCI," tweeted Harbhajan.

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated India on a memorable triumph. "Kept his cool @ashwinravi99 leaving that ball for a wide !!! What a game unbelievable!!' #indiavspak is always more than a game ' it's an emotion !!! greatness personified @imVkohli," tweeted Yuvraj.

