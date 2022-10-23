NewsCricket
Virat Kohli gets emotional, Rohit Sharma lifts 'KING' after 'Incredible' innings vs Pakistan - WATCH

Virat Kohli scored 82 runs in 53 balls with the help of four sixes and six boundaries.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Virat Kohli reiterated on Sunday why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls to power India to an incredible four-wicket victory over Pakistan in a thrilling Super 12 match of Men's T20 World Cup in front of 90,293 fans at a sell-out Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Virat was seen getting emotional after his innings and in the post-match presentation, he even called this innings his best innings so far. During the celebration, Virat was lifted by India captain Rohit Sharma to cheer up the man of the hour.

After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to chasing 160 on the last ball to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) lost to India 160/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36, Mohammad Nawaz 2/42) by four wickets

