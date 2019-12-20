Full list of Mumbai Indian players for IPL 2020

Four-time champion Mumbai Indians roped in Australian big-hitting opener Chris Lynn for Rs 2 crore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction in Kolkata on Thursday ahead of the 13th edition of the tournament.

Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile was the most expensive player bought by the Mumbai-based franchise for Rs 8 crore. His base price was Rs 1 crore.

Mumbai Indians also shelled out Rs 2 crore to buy Coulter-Nile's countryman Chris Lynn, while Mohsin Khan , Digvijay Deshmukh and Balwant Rai Singh were all sold for Rs 20 lakh each.

The franchise bought a total of six new player for the 2020 edition of the IPL and spent 11.1 crore for the same. The 13th edition of the tournament is slated to take place from March 23 to May 12.

The full Mumbai Indians squad is as follows:

Retained: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan

Traded in: Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni

New Players: Chris Lynn ( Rs 2 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakh), Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakh)