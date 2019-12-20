Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2020 Indian Premier League

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) besides making it to the playoffs five times, bought seven new players at 2020 Player Auction for the T20 lucrative tournament in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Kane Williamson-led side spent a total of Rs 6.9 crore at this year's auction. 22-year-old batsman Virat Singh, whose base price was just Rs 20 lakh, grabbed the eyeballs as he was sold for a whopping Rs 1.9 crore.

19-year-old Indian Priyam Garg also bagged the deal of Rs 1.9 crore as the franchise invested in youngsters. His base price was also Rs 20 lakh.

Australian pacer Mitchell Marsh was sold for his base price of Rs 2 crore, while Sandeep Bavanaka, Abdul Samad and Abdul Samad were all roped in for Rs 20 lakh each.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is slated to take place from March 23 to May 12.

Here is the full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad players:

Retained: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

New Players: Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 2 crore), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakh), Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 20 lakh).