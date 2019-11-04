Fuming Chris Gayle slams Emirates Airline for refusing to let him board flight

West Indies' swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle on Monday lashed out at Emirates Airline for prohibiting him to board flight and asking him to travel in economy despite a business class ticket.

Venting out his anger via a Twitter post, the 40-year-old revealed that the leading airline company did not allow him to board a flight for which he had a confirmed ticket, saying "they were over booked".

"So disappointed @emirates, I have a confirmed flight and they gonna tell me that they are over booked. Not only that, @emirates want me to travel economy when it's a business class ticket - so now I have to travel on a later flight! Just ridiculous @emirates !Bad experience," Gayle wrote.

Popularly known as the 'Universal Boss', Gayle made his last appearance for the Caribbean side in a One-Day International (ODI) against India in August this year.

Gayle, who is the first cricketer to score a century in all three formats of the game, notched up a blistering knock of 72 runs off 42 balls during that match. The Caribbean side, however, lost the clash against the Virat Kohli-led side by six wickets.

The southpaw is currently West Indies' leading run-getter in the 50-over format with a total of 10,480 runs in 301 matches.