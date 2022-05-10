Lucknow Super Giants were bundled out for just 82, eventually losing the game to Gujarat Titans by a big margin of 62 runs in Match 57 of IPL 2022.

The KL Rahul-led team may have lost the toss but they made life tough for Gujarat batters, and curtailed them to a mere 144/4 in 20 overs.

Shubman Gill was outstanding with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 63 off 49 balls, that included 7 fours.

It seemed LSG will cross the winning mark with ease but the Titans bowlers had other ideas.

Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock and others all flatered in the case.

As a result, LSG lost the good chance to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

As soon as LSG were humbled in the game in this fashion, memes started coming in, especially the ones which had Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the team looked upset in the dugout. Fans started using their creativity to make memes and jokes.

Check out some of them below:

#GTvsLSG

KL Rahul : Gauti bhai wo aaj thoda batting.. Gautam Gambhir : pic.twitter.com/dpx8Zp8mD9 — Jigar Buddhdev (@Iam_jigarr) May 10, 2022

Gautam Gambhir to Andy Flower while giving belt treatment to LSG batters: pic.twitter.com/np5tR28m9m — Sachin Kumar (@SachinK14599803) May 10, 2022