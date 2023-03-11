Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas vs Aaron Finch's World Giants Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Match No 2 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IM vs WG LLC 2023 Match No 2 Online and on TV?

After facing defeat in the inaugural match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 on Friday (March 10) against Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions, Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas are set to face Aaron Finch's World Giants. Finch, who recently retired from international cricket in all formats will lead the World Giants tonight in match no. 2 of the LLC 2023 against India Maharajas. Legends like Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, Hasim Amla and more are set to play their first game of the blockbuster league.

Last season India Maharajas failed to qualify for the finals and Asia Lions lost the final to World Giants after they failed to chase their target of 256 runs in 2022 LLC finals. Gambhir has replaced last season's skipper Mohammad Kaif and he will surely look to guide his team to the LLC title this year. (Watch: Shahid Afridi Asking Gautam Gambhir For DRS Call During LLC's Asia Lions Vs India Maharajas Match, Video Goes Viral)

Tribe vs. Royalty: The battle begins!



The World Giants take on the India Maharajas in a clash of titans for the #LLCMasters Match no. 2



Who will come up as winner at the end of match day 2? Stay tuned to find out! @VisitQatar#LegendsLeagueCricket #YahanSabBossHain pic.twitter.com/rM6SUHodWY — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 11, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2:

When will the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 start?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 will start on March 10, Friday.

Where will the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 be played?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 will be hosted in Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha.

What time will the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 begin?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 will begin at 8 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 730 pm IST.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 is available to be streamed live on the Fancode and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 Predicted 11

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Praveen Kumar, S Sreesanth

World Giants: Aaron Finch (C), Morne van Wyk, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Jacques Kallis, Paul Collingwood, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Monty Panesar