topStoriesenglish2582382
NewsCricket
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET 2023

Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas vs Aaron Finch's World Giants Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Match No 2 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IM vs WG LLC 2023 Match No 2 Online and on TV?

Check all about livestreaming and other broadcast details related to the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 here to be played in Doha, on Saturday, March 11

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas vs Aaron Finch's World Giants Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Match No 2 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IM vs WG LLC 2023 Match No 2 Online and on TV?

After facing defeat in the inaugural match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 on Friday (March 10) against Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions, Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas are set to face Aaron Finch's World Giants. Finch, who recently retired from international cricket in all formats will lead the World Giants tonight in match no. 2 of the LLC 2023 against India Maharajas. Legends like Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, Hasim Amla and more are set to play their first game of the blockbuster league.

Last season India Maharajas failed to qualify for the finals and Asia Lions lost the final to World Giants after they failed to chase their target of 256 runs in 2022 LLC finals. Gambhir has replaced last season's skipper Mohammad Kaif and he will surely look to guide his team to the LLC title this year. (Watch: Shahid Afridi Asking Gautam Gambhir For DRS Call During LLC's Asia Lions Vs India Maharajas Match, Video Goes Viral)

Here’s everything you need to know about India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2:

When will the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 start?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 will start on March 10, Friday.

Where will the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 be played?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 will be hosted in Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha.

What time will the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 begin?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 will begin at 8 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 730 pm IST.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2?

The India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 is available to be streamed live on the Fancode and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Maharajas vs World Giants LLC 2023 match No. 2 Predicted 11

India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Praveen Kumar, S Sreesanth

World Giants: Aaron Finch (C), Morne van Wyk, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Jacques Kallis, Paul Collingwood, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Monty Panesar

Live Tv

Legends League Cricket 2023LLC 2023India Maharajas vs World GiantsIM vs WGIM vs WG LiveGautam GambhirAaron Finch

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?