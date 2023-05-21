topStoriesenglish2610997
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

Watch: Gautam Gambhir's Aggressive Celebration As LSG Beat KKR After ‘Kohli, Kohli’ Chants

Despite their triumph, Lucknow Super Giants failed to surpass Chennai Super Kings in terms of net run rate, meaning CSK would face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Gautam Gambhir's Aggressive Celebration As LSG Beat KKR After ‘Kohli, Kohli’ Chants

Gautam Gambhir, renowned for his success at the Eden Gardens and against the Kolkata crowd, experienced a unique role reversal on Saturday. Having previously led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles during his seven seasons with the franchise, Gambhir returned to the iconic ground as a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants. Despite facing the wild "Virat Kohli" chants from the crowd throughout the second innings, Gambhir and his team emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter, securing their place in the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants faced a daunting task following Chennai Super Kings' resounding victory against the Delhi Capitals earlier in the day. They not only needed to win but also had to do so by a considerable margin to secure a spot in the top two and secure a playoffs berth. However, their top order faltered early on, putting their chances in jeopardy. It was Nicholas Pooran's fiery half-century knock that ultimately saved the day, guiding them to a total of 176 for eight.

Also Read: Watch: Roaring Echoes of 'Kohli, Kohli' Resound During Naveen-Ul-Haq's Bowling, LSG Pacer Recreates Gambhir's 'Shush Down' Sign

Kolkata Knight Riders, who still harboured hopes of making the playoffs, made a strong start with Jason Roy and Venkatesh Iyer forging a solid 61-run partnership. During this period, the Eden Gardens crowd playfully taunted Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq with "Kohli" chants. However, once both openers were dismissed, Lucknow's spinners tightened the noose, causing the middle order of Kolkata to collapse.

Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, and Naveen performed impressively with the ball. But the highlight of the match came from Rinku Singh, who nearly single-handedly took Kolkata to victory. With 40 runs needed off the last two overs, Singh struck the Afghan quick for 20 runs, coming agonizingly close to securing the win but falling short by just one run.

The intense celebration that followed LSG's thrilling victory showcased Gambhir's sheer joy. He repeatedly banged the table and embraced one of his teammates, his face devoid of a smile throughout the entire act. Despite their triumph, Lucknow Super Giants failed to surpass Chennai Super Kings in terms of net run rate, meaning CSK would face the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023. Lucknow would have to await the final league day's results to determine their opponents for the Eliminator round.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818