Glenn Maxwell And Vini Celebrate One Year Marriage Anniversary: Cricketer's Wife Posts Adorable Video - Watch

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer Glenn Maxwell completed one year of his marriage with Vini Raman, who's an India-origin pharmacist by profession. The couple tied the knot exactly one year ago in a wedding followed by Indian rituals. Vini shared an adorable video to wish her husband a very happy anniversary.

Watch the video here:

The couple got married a few days before last season's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Maxwell recently injured himself with a freak accident on a friend's birthday party in November 2022. He even revealed he screamed for his wife straight away after realising he was not able to move his broken leg. (READ: IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh Breaks Silence On Rift Rumours With MS Dhoni)

"It just snapped. I heard and felt every part of it. It was pretty painful. I was screaming a bit and he (mu friend) was like, 'please tell me you're joking, please tell me you're joking'. Then I hit this ultimate calmness and shock and was like - just broken my leg. I am pretty sure both bones are broken. Don’t think I should move. Can you please get my wife?", he remembered.

"After surgery I probably didn't sleep for two days while I was in agony. It was it was a pretty horrible couple of days. My wife was unbelievable through it all,” Maxwell recalled.

Recently, Virat Kohli met his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Glenn Maxwell in the ongoing ODI series between India and Australia. Team India won the first contest of the three-match series and have taken a 1-0 lead. Kohli and Maxwell will fight for the IPL trophy this season under the leadership of Faf du Plessis.