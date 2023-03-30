GT Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Weather And Pitch Report Of Ahmedabad Stadium: Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings To Kick Start Season On Batting Paradise

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season kicks off with a clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. The weather forecast looks promising, with no rain predicted for the game, much to the delight of fans.

GT comes into the tournament as the reigning champions and will be looking to defend their title. Led by Hardik Pandya, they were initially considered underdogs by many pundits last season but played some excellent cricket to clinch the trophy in their debut season. They have strengthened their squad by adding some top-quality players like Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, and Kane Williamson in the mini-auction last year. GT will be hoping to replicate their form from last year and make a winning start to IPL 2023.

On the other hand, CSK had a tough season last year, finishing with only four wins from 14 games. Their campaign was marred by controversy, and Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as skipper after a miserable start to IPL 2022. However, they have made some significant reinforcements in the form of Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane. Stokes, Jadeja, and MS Dhoni form one of the best middle orders in the competition, and with the presence of Moeen Ali at the top and quality bowlers, CSK is considered one of the title contenders this year.

Weather Report

The weather in Ahmedabad has been a concern with seasonal rains in the last couple of days, but the game is expected to go ahead without any disruption. As per accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation during the game, and cloud cover will also be minimal. Temperatures will hover between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius, with humidity close to 20 percent. The real feel temperature is expected to be a degree or two less than the actual temperature.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is typically favourable for batting, offering a decent surface for the initial stages of the game. However, as the match progresses, the spinners tend to become more effective due to the pitch's characteristics. The average first-inning score on this pitch is around 170, with chasing teams often having an advantage in most cases.

In conclusion, the IPL 2023 opener between GT and CSK promises to be an exciting game with both teams boasting some top-quality players. With the weather expected to be favourable, fans can look forward to an uninterrupted game of cricket.