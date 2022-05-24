Rajasthan Royals are all set to play an important game against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday. The winner of the Qualifier 1 will get direct entry into the final of IPL 2022 while the loser will play Qualifier 2. Ahead of the mega battle, Rajasthan's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen working hard in the practices session. Jaiswal was practising the big shots in the nets. A left-hander hitting the ball all over the park in Eden Gardens reminded cricket fans of former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

RR's official Twitter handle went on to compare Jaiswal with Ganguly. While sharing the video they wrote, "Baby Ganguly in full flow at the Eden Gardens." Fans in the comment section pointed out that Jaiswal is wearing the same kind of pads that Dada AKA Ganguly used to wear.

Notably, Jaiswal is in excellent form coming into the playoffs. In the last four matches, the southpaw has hit three 40 plus scores this season. In the seven matches that Jaiswal has played in IPL 2022 so far, he has scored 212 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 135.03. He has two fifties this season.

Jaiswal's form is very crucial for Rajasthan as their other opener Jos Buttler has lost his touch in last few games. In the first half of the IPL 2022, Jos scored 491 runs with an average of 81 and a strike rate of 161. However, in the next seven games, his form has gone south as he managed to score just 138 runs at an average of 19 and strike rate of 111.