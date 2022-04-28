Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan smashed Marco Jansen of Sunrisers Hyderabad for four sixes in the final over of the IPL 2022 match on Wednesday (April 27) to lead his side to a sensational five-wicket win. Needing 22 to win off the final over, Rashid hammered sixes off the first, third, fifth and sixth balls of the over to lift his team to a win thanks to an unbeaten 31 off 11 balls.

Jansen, who was the hero of SRH’s last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, ended up giving 63 runs off four overs. Rahul Tewatia provided wonderful support to Rashid, remaining unbeaten on 40 off 21 balls.

“The feeling feels good, but at the same time you just have it in mind to go out there and have the self-belief, keep my shape strong and hit it. I was happy to do it against them but I was just trying to play my game and have the belief in my batting which I’ve been working on the last two years,” Rashid Khan said during the post-match presentation.

Asked what was going through his mind when GT needed 22 to win off the final over, Rashid said, “When it was 22 left, I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with our best bowler Ferguson. We just have to have that belief in ourself. If we have one missed ball, don’t think about it and don’t panic. Just stay strong and we need to finish it or get as close as possible because it might help us with run rate.

“But as long as we have that belief, anything is possible. Just stay there, keep your shape and hit it strong. So that was our plan and luckily we had those four sixes,” he added.

Can we have this with Titanic theme playing in background please? pic.twitter.com/BNI9fg61co — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 27, 2022

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said there is a lot of self-belief in his players and they always talk about winning the ‘right situations’, which was evident in their victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Needing 56 in the last four overs and 22 off the final six balls, the Titans rode on Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21 balls) and Rashid Khan’s (31 not out off 11) incredible power-hitting to end on the winnings side.

This was after SRH pace sensation Umran Malik (5/25) had the Titans tottering at 140 for five in the 16th over in a stiff chase of 196. Asked at the presentation ceremony about Rahul and Rashid’s onslaught, Pandya said, “We are quite practical as well and talk about winning the right situations. We always back them because they have a lot of self belief.

“We have intentionally tried to make sure that the dugout or in the dressing room to keep the atmosphere calm because it helps the players play their best game. A lot of credit goes to the support staff,” he added.

(with PTI inputs)