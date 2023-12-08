Gujarat Giants (GG) Full Players List in WPL Team Auction 2024: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics

The Gujarat Giants are gearing up for the upcoming WPL 2024 auction with the biggest purse among all franchises. After finishing at the bottom last season, the team released 11 players and retained eight, presenting an opportunity to rebuild a competitive squad. With 10 slots available, including three overseas slots, and a purse of INR 5.95 crores, the Giants are poised for strategic acquisitions. The Giants boast a solid top-order with experienced batters like Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, and Harleen Deol. Ashleigh Gardner and Dayalan Hemlatha further strengthen the batting lineup. However, key areas need attention to build a well-rounded team for the upcoming season.

In the previous season, the Giants faced challenges with Beth Mooney's injury, relying on Sushma Verma, whose batting returns were below par. The focus in the auction will be on acquiring a quality wicketkeeper-batter. International players like Amy Jones, Bess Heath, and Uma Chetry are prime targets, with Jones offering versatility and a proven track record. Despite Kim Garth's decent performance, the Giants are eyeing a more seasoned overseas lead pacer. Shabnim Ismail and Lea Tahuhu are top options, bringing experience and skill with the new ball. If unavailable, the Giants may consider Lauren Cheatle, an Australian uncapped pacer with an impressive WBBL season.

The lack of support for Kim Garth in the pace department prompted the release of several players. The Giants are eyeing Simran Bahadur, a dynamic bowling all-rounder with a knack for performing under pressure. Alternatively, Kashvee Gautam and Komal Zanzad present promising options, adding depth to the pace attack. The absence of a quality Indian spinner in the previous season necessitates the acquisition of spin-bowling talent. Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, and Sonam Yadav emerge as top choices, with Vaidya's wrist spin and batting ability making her a standout option.

Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar

Released Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley*, Sushma Verma

Players Bought In WPL 2024 Auction: