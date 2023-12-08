LIVE Updates | WPL Auction 2024: All Eyes On Chamari Athapaththu And Deandra Dottin
LIVE Updates | Women's Indian Premier League Players (WPL) Auction 2024: Gujarat Giants Going In With Biggest Purse Of Rs 5.95 crore.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: The excitement is palpable as the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) gears up for its second edition, set to kick off with the auction on December 9 in Mumbai. A total of 165 players from five franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, are poised to go under the hammer, comprising 104 Indian players and 61 overseas talents. Following Mumbai Indians' triumph in the inaugural season, anticipation is high to witness the strategic team formations and player acquisitions. The retention and release lists divulge the careful deliberations of franchises like Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz, offering insights into their strategies for the upcoming tournament.
