Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opener of the tournament
Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on March 31. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat franchise won the IPL title in their debut season after beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 final. In IPL 2023, a total of 12 venues will host the IPL games including Dharamsala and Guwahati.
Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Schedule
Match 1: March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad
Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi
Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad
Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali
Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad
Match 6: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow
Match 7: April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad
Match 8: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata
Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad
Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad
Match 12: May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai
Match 13: May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad
Match 14: May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru
Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|Shubman Gill
|India
|23 years
|Batsman
|INR 8 Crores(R)
|Sai Sudarshan
|India
|21 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|India
|28 years
|Batsman
|INR 2.60 Crores(R)
|David Miller
|South Africa
|33 years
|Batsman
|INR 3 crores(R)
|Matthew Wade (wk)
|Australia
|34 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 2.40 Crores(R)
|Wriddhiman Saha (wk)
|India
|38 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 1.90 Crores(R)
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 15 Crores(R)
|Darshan Nalkande
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Yash Dayal
|India
|25 years
|Bowler
|INR 3.20 Crores(R)
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 2.40 Crores(R)
|R Sai Kishore
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 3 Crores(R)
|Noor Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|17 years
|Bowler
|INR 30 Lakhs(R)
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 6.25 Crores(R)
|Hardik Pandya
|India
|29 years
|All-rounder
|INR 15 Crores(R)
|Vijay Shankar
|India
|31 years
|All-rounder
|INR 1.40 Crores(R)
|Jayant Yadav
|India
|32 years
|All-rounder
|INR 1.70 Crores(R)
|Rahul Tewatia
|India
|29 years
|All-rounder
|INR 9 Crores(R)
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|32 years
|Batters
|INR 2 Crores (R)
|Odean Smith
|West Indies
|26 years
|All-rounder
|INR 50 lakh
|KS Bharat
|India
|29 years
|Wicketkeeper
|INR 1.2 Crores
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 6 Crores(R)
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|34 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 Lakhs
|Urvil Patel
|India
|24 years
|Wicket-keeper
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Joshua Little
|Ireland
|23 years
|Bowler
|INR 4.4 Crores(R)
