Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on March 31. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat franchise won the IPL title in their debut season after beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 final. In IPL 2023, a total of 12 venues will host the IPL games including Dharamsala and Guwahati.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Schedule

Match 1: March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad

Match 6: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow

Match 7: April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

Match 8: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad

Match 12: May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

Match 13: May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad

Match 14: May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad