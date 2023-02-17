topStoriesenglish2574462
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opener of the tournament

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on March 31. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat franchise won the IPL title in their debut season after beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 final. In IPL 2023, a total of 12 venues will host the IPL games including Dharamsala and Guwahati.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2023 Schedule

Match 1: March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad

Match 6: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow

Match 7: April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

Match 8: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad

Match 12: May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

Match 13: May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad

Match 14: May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 squad

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price
Shubman Gill India 23 years Batsman INR 8 Crores(R)
Sai Sudarshan India 21 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Abhinav Sadarangani India 28 years Batsman INR 2.60 Crores(R)
David Miller South Africa 33 years Batsman INR 3 crores(R)
Matthew Wade (wk) Australia 34 years WK-Batsman INR 2.40 Crores(R)
Wriddhiman Saha (wk) India 38 years WK-Batsman INR 1.90 Crores(R)
Rashid Khan Afghanistan 24 years Bowler INR 15 Crores(R)
Darshan Nalkande India 24 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Yash Dayal India 25 years Bowler INR 3.20 Crores(R)
Pradeep Sangwan India 32 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Alzarri Joseph West Indies 26 years Bowler INR 2.40 Crores(R)
R Sai Kishore India 26 years Bowler INR 3 Crores(R)
Noor Ahmad Afghanistan 17 years Bowler INR 30 Lakhs(R)
Mohammed Shami India 32 years Bowler INR 6.25 Crores(R)
Hardik Pandya India 29 years All-rounder INR 15 Crores(R)
Vijay Shankar India 31 years All-rounder INR 1.40 Crores(R)
Jayant Yadav India 32 years All-rounder INR 1.70 Crores(R)
Rahul Tewatia India 29 years All-rounder INR 9 Crores(R)
Kane Williamson New Zealand 32 years Batters INR 2 Crores (R)
Odean Smith West Indies  26 years All-rounder INR 50 lakh
KS Bharat India 29 years Wicketkeeper INR 1.2 Crores
Shivam Mavi India 24 years Bowler INR 6 Crores(R)
Mohit Sharma India 34 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs
Urvil Patel India 24 years Wicket-keeper INR 20 Lakhs
Joshua Little Ireland 23 years Bowler INR 4.4 Crores(R)

 

Live Tv

IPL 2023Gujarat TitansGTGujarat Titans scheduleIPL scheduleIPL fixtures

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins