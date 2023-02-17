topStoriesenglish2574444
Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List

IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians fixtures: Rohit Sharma's MI will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opener of the 2023 Indian Premier League season

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule was announced Friday (February 17). Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their IPL 2023 season with a match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Mumbai franchise have one of the most feared pace-duo a batting lineup would any day like to ignore, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Schedule

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight

Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price
Rohit Sharma (c) India 35 years Batsman INR 16 Cr(R)
Suryakumar Yadav India 32 years Batsman INR 8 Cr(R)
Tilak Varma India 20 years Batsman INR 1.70 Cr(R)
Ramandeep Singh India 25 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Dewald Brevis India 19 years Batsman INR 3 crores(R)
Ishan Kishan (wk) India 24 years WK-Batsman INR 15.25 crores(R)
Jasprit Bumrah India 29 years Bowler INR 12 Cr(R)
Kumar Kartikeya Singh India 24 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Jofra Archer England 27 years Bowler INR 8 crores(R)
Hrithik Shokeen India 22 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Arjun Tendulkar India 23 years All-rounder INR 30 Lakhs(R)
Tim David Singapore 26 years All-rounder INR 8.25 Crores(R)
Tristan Stubbs South Africa 22 years WK-Batsman INR 20 lakhs(R)
Arshad Khan India 25 years All-rounder INR 20 lakhs(R)
Akash Madhwal India 29 years Bowler INR 20 lakhs(R)
Jason Behrendorff Australia 32 years Bowler Traded from RCB
Cameron Green Australia 23 years Al-rounder INR 17.50 Crores
Jhye Richardson Australia 26 years Bowler INR 1.5 Crores
Duan Jansen South Africa 22 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs
Piyush Chawla India 33 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs
Vishnu Vinod India 29 years Wicket-keeper INR 20 Lakhs
Shams Mulani India 25 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs
Raghav Goyal India 21 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs
Nehal Wadhera India 22 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

 

 

