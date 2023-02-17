Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List
IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians fixtures: Rohit Sharma's MI will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opener of the 2023 Indian Premier League season
IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule was announced Friday (February 17). Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their IPL 2023 season with a match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Mumbai franchise have one of the most feared pace-duo a batting lineup would any day like to ignore, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.
Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Schedule
Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru
Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai
Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi
Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight
Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad
Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai
Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad
Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai
Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali
Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai
Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai
Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai
Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow
Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|Rohit Sharma (c)
|India
|35 years
|Batsman
|INR 16 Cr(R)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|India
|32 years
|Batsman
|INR 8 Cr(R)
|Tilak Varma
|India
|20 years
|Batsman
|INR 1.70 Cr(R)
|Ramandeep Singh
|India
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Dewald Brevis
|India
|19 years
|Batsman
|INR 3 crores(R)
|Ishan Kishan (wk)
|India
|24 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 15.25 crores(R)
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 12 Cr(R)
|Kumar Kartikeya Singh
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Jofra Archer
|England
|27 years
|Bowler
|INR 8 crores(R)
|Hrithik Shokeen
|India
|22 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Arjun Tendulkar
|India
|23 years
|All-rounder
|INR 30 Lakhs(R)
|Tim David
|Singapore
|26 years
|All-rounder
|INR 8.25 Crores(R)
|Tristan Stubbs
|South Africa
|22 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 20 lakhs(R)
|Arshad Khan
|India
|25 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 lakhs(R)
|Akash Madhwal
|India
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 lakhs(R)
|Jason Behrendorff
|Australia
|32 years
|Bowler
|Traded from RCB
|Cameron Green
|Australia
|23 years
|Al-rounder
|INR 17.50 Crores
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.5 Crores
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|22 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|33 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 Lakhs
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|29 years
|Wicket-keeper
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Shams Mulani
|India
|25 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Raghav Goyal
|India
|21 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Nehal Wadhera
|India
|22 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
