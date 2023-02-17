Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Dates, Time, Venues, Squads List

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 schedule was announced Friday (February 17). Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin their IPL 2023 season with a match against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Mumbai franchise have one of the most feared pace-duo a batting lineup would any day like to ignore, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Schedule

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight

Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad