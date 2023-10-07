India men's cricket team will be aiming to make history when they take on Afghanistan in the final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 7. Both the teams will be looking to win the gold medal in men's event of the Asiad for the first time. India beat Nepal in the first quarter-final before thrashing Bangladesh in the semi-finals to enter the summit clash. On the other hand, Afghanistan have played outstanding cricket. They beat Sri Lanka in the quarters and then shockingly beat Pakistan to set up a final clash with the Indians.

Rain threat looms over India Vs Afghanistan match

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan match for the bronze medal started early morning but it saw many interruptions due to rain. The weather in Hangzhou, the venue for Asian Games, has seen consistent rain throughout the mega event. The women T20I event also saw some matches getting abandoned. There is a big chance that the India vs Afghanistan match can also see some stop-start in the final.

India vs Afghanistan Weather News Hangzhou

Bad news is that as per Acciweather app, there is a 80% possibility of rain in the morning. Now, the good news. The the rain is likely to be away during the day time. The IND vs AFG final starts at 2 pm local time. With less rain predicted in the day time, one may get to see a full 40-over match between India and Afghanistan. The temperature will range in the mid-20s.

Who will win gold if IND vs AFG Asian Games Final is washed out?

The Asian Games rules say that if a cricket match is called off or gets abandoned due to poor weather, say rain or any other conditions, then the team with the higher seedings will advance to the next stage. If rain washed out the whole of India vs Afghanistan final, there is no reserve day to hold it on another day or continue it. In that case, India will be declared the winners on basis of higher rankings. The gold medal will go to India while Afghanistan will finish with a silver.

India and Afghanistan batters will have to watch out the low bounce at the pitch at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field. Some swing should be on offer for the pacers from both the sides due to cloudy conditions in Hangzhou.