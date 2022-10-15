Babar Azam celebrates birthday with Rohit Sharma and other T20 World Cup captains present, cuts cake - WATCH

Pakistan captain Babar Azam turned 28 on Saturday (October 15) and he celebrated the birthday with all the participating team captains. It so happened that Babar's birthday clashed with the ICC media event which was attended by all 16 participating teams' captains including India's Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam. After all the captains spoke with the media, Australian captan Aaron Finch came up with a nice touch, bringing in a cake for Babar as Mel Jones, the host, announced that it was Pakistan captain's birthday today. Babar cut the cake on the stage before he was surprised by Pakistan cricket team's digital team which had prepared another cake for him in another room.

Babar cut the cake with all other 15 captains present including India's Rohit Sharma.

Watch Babar cutting the cake below:

Babar Azam celebrates his 28th birthday with cake and 15 other #T20WorldCup captains



Babar also spoke on why playing vs India is always special. He said that playing the arch-rivals is always special and more often than not, the matches are played with high intensity. He also said that Fakhar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi's comeback is a huge news for Pakistan as they are match-winners on their day. Fakhar and Shaheen will play the two warm-up matches for Pakistan ahead of the all-important 'Mother of all clashes' vs India on October 23. This will test their match fitness and get them ready for the one-month long tournament.

The Pak captain said that he looks up to Rohit Sharma to learn from him and his experiences. Rohit smiled at his answer and added to it by saying that there is a lot of respect between these two cricket sides. Rohit said that when players meet, they don't reallt discuss cricket but the conversation is mostly around each other's family's well being and about other details like which car they are buying or are interested in buying.