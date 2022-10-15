'When you play India...', Babar Azam on pressure of playing IND vs PAK clash at T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is quite confident of his team doing well in Australian conditions at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan's first game is a big one, against the arch-rivals India. This match will be played at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23). The fans on both sides of the border cannot wait for the mega contest. Babar said that India matches are always a high-intensity game and that they will be try to play good cricket vs Rohit Sharma and Co on Sunday. "When you play India, it's a high intensity game. Fans also wait for it. We enjoy it on the field. We tried to play good cricket," Babar said at the ICC media event which all the 16 captains attended ahead of the World Cup.

There are two good news for Pakistan. Both their injured players, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman are fit ahead of the big match. Babar says they will test their match fitness in the two warm-up matches they play before the October 23 clash vs India. "Definitely. Shaheen and Fakhar have come back. We have six days for the first match, so we utilise these warm-up matches. Shaheen is fully fit and dedicated to give his 100 percent. So we are looking forward to seeing him play," said Babar.

Rohit said that India will miss the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He added that Mohammed Shami is an able replacement option and that is ready to play in the mega event. Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back issue.

The T20 World Cup begins tomorrow (Sunday, October 16) with the first round clashes which is the qualification stage. The first match will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia at Geelong.