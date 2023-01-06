Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Sachin Tendulkar pens down emotional note for 1983 World Cup winner, Check here

India's legendary 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev turned 64 on Friday (January 6). The Haryana Hurricane is regarded one of the best all-rounders the country has ever produced in the game of cricket. The 64-year-old led an underdog Indian team to glory in 1983 with his aggressive batting approach and beautiful bowling skills. He was awarded 'Indian Cricketer of the Century' in 2002 and has also been honoured with Arjuna Award and Padma Bhushan awards by the Indian government. On his 64th birthday, another Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to pen down an emotional note for Kapil Dev.

"A ten-year-old boy saw Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup and started dreaming of winning another one for India. That boy was me. Happy birthday, Kapil Paaji! May you continue to inspire millions," tweeted Tendulkar.

The (BCCI) also wished the legendary India captain who played 225 ODI matches scoring 3783 runs for his country. Kapil Dev also played 131 Tests and scored 5,248 runs. In 2022, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played the roles of Kapil Dev and his wife in the movie '1983', which showed the world the journey of the Indian cricket team that year to the World Cup trophy. Kapil Dev's name will go down as one of the best cricketers to lead the Indian cricket team to glory.