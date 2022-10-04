Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Urvashi Rautela posts flying kiss birthday wish video - WATCH

Urvashi Rautela shared a Happy Birthday wishing video on Instagram, interestingly on the day when Rishabh Pant celebrates his birthday. The actress wrote, "Happy Birthday....," with a red balloon emoji and fans were quick to pick that she has posted the video for the Indian wicketkeeper batter. This coincident birthday wish comes on the same day as Pant's birthday even after so much controversy of both celebrities taking a dig at each other time to time.

"It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them," this was Rishabh Pant's Instagram story days after Urvashi alleged in an interview that a cricketer named "RP" called her 17 times to meet her in a hotel lobby.

Reacting to Rishabh’s post, Urvashi had cryptically posted, "Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho. #RPCHOTUBHAIYYA #CougarHunter and #Don'ttakeadvantageofasilentgirl."

Coming Pant's cricketing career, the Indian wicket-keeper batter has become a vital aspect for Team India's batting lineup in all three formats of the game. In Test cricket, he is irreplaceable while in ODI and T20I cricket the southpaw is still trying to find the rhythm. Dinesh Karthik has become the first-choice wicket-keeper batsman in T20Is while KL Rahul is often seen keeping the wickets in fifty overs cricket. However, there is no doubt that Rishabh is one of the most talented cricketers produced in this generation. He is an entertainer on the pitch whether he's infront of the stumps or behind them.