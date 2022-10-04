India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday on October 4, 2022, on Tuesday. Pant has become a vital clog of India's batting order in all three formats of the game. In Test cricket, he is irreplaceable while in ODI and T20I cricket the southpaw is still trying to find the rhythm. Dinesh Karthik has becomes the first-choice wicket-keeper batsman in T20Is while KL Rahul is often seen keeping the wickets in fifty overs cricket. However, there is no doubt that Rishabh is one of the most talented cricketers produced in this generation.

On his special day, here's how the cricket fraternity wished India's talisman -

Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/eGVQxpobpi — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) October 4, 2022

Wishing you a career as lamba and ghana as your zulfein _____ stay blessed @RishabhPant17 , hope it's a memorable day and year ahead. God bless and all the best for the World Cup _ __ happy birthday! _ pic.twitter.com/r0XiuL3Txg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 4, 2022

Best wishes to you @RishabhPant17 on your Birthday, wishing you all the love and success. May you continue to make the whole team and Nation proud. Loads of love to you brother! Have a blessed day! _ #HappyBirthdayRishabh pic.twitter.com/hYZE6iFcZl — Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) October 4, 2022

Happy birthday to my keeper buddy @RishabhPant17.

Have a good one! pic.twitter.com/RXfRkvaMX4 — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 4, 2022

Happy birthday, champ @RishabhPant17 _ May you continue to shine with your performances and entertain us all with your behind the stumps commentary! Lots of love __ pic.twitter.com/AkhxM1oVTj — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 4, 2022

Rishabh is in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Even though he is not likely to play the game against Pakistan. He will feature the mega event at some stage and fans will be hoping to see a big knock from him.