Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: From Jaffer's meme to Warner's Pushpa style, here's how cricket fraternity wished RP on 25th birthday

There is no doubt that Rishabh is one of the most talented cricketers produced in this generation.

Oct 04, 2022

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday on October 4, 2022, on Tuesday. Pant has become a vital clog of India's batting order in all three formats of the game. In Test cricket, he is irreplaceable while in ODI and T20I cricket the southpaw is still trying to find the rhythm. Dinesh Karthik has becomes the first-choice wicket-keeper batsman in T20Is while KL Rahul is often seen keeping the wickets in fifty overs cricket. However, there is no doubt that Rishabh is one of the most talented cricketers produced in this generation.

On his special day, here's how the cricket fraternity wished India's talisman -

Rishabh is in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Even though he is not likely to play the game against Pakistan. He will feature the mega event at some stage and fans will be hoping to see a big knock from him.

