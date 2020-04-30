Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Some interesting statistics from his illustrious career

India opener and one of the best white-ball batsmen of all-time, Rohit Sharma celebrates his 33rd birthday on Thursday (April 30). The right-handed batsman, who started his international career in June 2007, witnessed a huge turnaround in his career after he was asked to open the innings for India during the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then the Hitman – as Rohit is popularly called – has succeeded in scoring three double hundreds in ODIs, four centuries in T20Is and he is also the first player to hit twin hundreds in his debut appearance as a Test opening batsman.

On the occasion of Rohit's 33rd birthday, let's take a look at some interesting statistics from his professional career:

1. Rohit scored three of his six hundreds in the World Cups while chasing; the most number of centuries by any player in World Cup chases.

2. Rohit is also the first player to hit a hat-trick of ODI centuries in England as he scored centuries in each of India’s last three league stage matches of the CWC 2019.

3. Rohit scored six centuries 2019 World Cup as an opener; the most ODI CWC tons for anyone as an opener.

4. Rohit scored 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup which are the most number of runs scored by any player during the league phase of a World Cup.

5. Rohit was the first player to reach one of his centuries in all the three formats of the game by hitting a six. The Indian opener has reached three ODI tons, two centuries in Test cricket and a T20I hundred by hitting a six.

6. In his first-ever Test match as an opener, Rohit scored a total of 303 runs with two centuries to become the first player to score twin centuries in his debut Test as an opener.

7. Rohit's batting average was over 50 in every calendar year between 2013 and 2019 in ODI cricket. No other player in has scored 500+ runs in ODI history in more than five consecutive calendar years while averaging 50 and more.

8. In 2019, Rohit scored ten centuries which came against seven different opponents, thus becoming the first player to score centuries against 7 different teams in a calendar year.

9. Rohit is the only player to have registered a 50+ score in 10 different countries. Rohit has at least one 50+ score in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, England, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, Ireland and the USA.

10. Rohit is the only Indian opener to have scored centuries in all three formats of International Cricket.