Sourav Ganguly was seen enjoying his 50th birthday in London, where in the video he is dancing on bollywood songs in England with daughter Sana Ganguly also present at the scene. The BCCI chief turned 50 on Friday (July 8) and left nothing in the tank to celebrate in London, as he was seen dancing on the streets with his friends and family members at midnight in London.

The video went viral since Friday morning after it was confirmed that it the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly dancing on his 50th Birthday celebration.

In the video, Ganguly is seen dancing and enjoying with his wife and daughter on bollywood songs like 'Om Shanti Om', then 'London Thumkada' and more songs. Fans were left in awe after watching the former India skipper happy and dancing.

Checkout the video below...

In a recent interaction with Zee 24 Ghanta, Sourav admitted that the biggest birthday gift for him has been the affection of his fans. Read the full interaction HERE.

"I have had a long career and the fact that one person playing well can bring joy to so many people... this has been my biggest gift in 50 years, or at least the last 25 years of my cricketing career. I can feel that with every success of mine, others (fans/supporters) feel successful. I have seen it in their eyes, the way they interact. It's an absolute blessing."