Happy Birthday Vamika: Anushka Sharma reveals bed time with Virat Kohli, know about it HERE

Incidentally Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika shares her birthday with the Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, who turns 49 on Tuesday.

Happy Birthday Vamika: Anushka Sharma reveals bed time with Virat Kohli, know about it HERE
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika will celebrate her first birthday on Tuesday (January 11). Team India Test captain Kohli though will take the field for Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town before he can get down to celebrating his daughter’s birthday later in the day.

Incidentally Vamika shares her birthday with the Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, who turns 49 on Tuesday. Kohli’s Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story on Monday (January 10) about the early bed time of the couple.

“Who goes to bed at 930pm?” Anushka Sharma wrote in her caption of the Instagram story, sharing a picture with Kohli.

See Anushka Sharma’s Instagram story here…

Anushka Sharma Instagram story. (Source: Instagram)

Last year, Anushka Sharma had taken to social media to share the first family pic post Vamika’s birth. The proud parents were seen holding their little princess in their arms and the couple couldn’t take their eyes off her.

In the caption, Anushka wrote how Vamika has taken over their world. “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full,” she added.

Kohli had also shared a beautiful, candid pic of Anushka and Vamika as they shared a happy moment on the occasion on Women’s Day last year and it was absolute bliss.

“Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother,” he added.

