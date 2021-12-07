India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli to celebrate daughter Vamika’s first birthday and 100th Test on THIS date

The date of January 11 is set to be a special occasion for Team India captain Virat Kohli. On this date next year, Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika will turn one and the Indian skipper should in all likelihood play his 100th Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had announced that the tour will go ahead but the Indian team’s departure will be postponed by a week and T20Is will no longer be a part of the schedule in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases due to emergence of Omicron variant in South Africa.

The Indians were originally set to leave on December 9 but the travel plans have changed, which means that the Tests will now start on December 26 instead of the previously finalised December 17.

“It is a pleasure for CSA to confirm the updated schedule for the India men's tour to South Africa,” the CSA said in a statement. “As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two; the Betway Test and One-Day International series, taking place from 26 December to 23 January 2022 across four venues, following successful engagement with the BCCI. The four-match KFC T20I series will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year.”

The dates for the upcoming #SAvIND tour have been revised. The tour has been reduced to 3 Betway Tests and 3 Betway ODIs

The second Test will be played at the Wanderers here from January 03-07 while the third match will be held at Newlands, Cape Town from January 11-15. This means that Kohli, who played his 97th Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, will get to take part in his 100th Test at Cape Town – unless he misses either of the two Tests earlier due to injury or any other unforeseeable circumstances.

Kohli has scored 7,801 runs in 97 Tests till date at an average of 50.65 with 27 hundreds and 27 fifties. The three ODIs will be played at Boland Park, Paarl (January 19 and 21) and Cape Town (January 23).

The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 World Cup.

India tour of South Africa 2021-22 schedule:

1st Test (December 26-30): Centurion

2nd Test (January 03-07): Johannesburg

3rd Test (January 11-15): Cape Town

1st ODI (January 19): Paarl

2nd ODI (January 21): Paarl

3rd ODI (January 23): Cape Town