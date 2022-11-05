Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 'Just could not wait...', Shahnawaz Dahani's CUTE birthday wish for King Kohli goes viral

Virat Kohli, star batter and former captain of the Indian men's cricket team, is celebrating his 34th birthday today. He was born on November 5 in 1988 in Delhi. The Indian cricketer is currently in Australia to play in T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli fans have been pouring out wishes on his birthday. Pakistan's pacer Shahnawaz Dahani is one of the many fans. He is one of Kohli's biggest fans across the border and posted a picture with chasemaster one day before his birthday as he could not wait enough. He posted a picture with Kohli on November 4 itself and wrote: " Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT_. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world."

Take a look at the picture below:

Just couldn't wait for 5th Nov to wish the artist who made cricket the most beautiful. Happy birthday @imVkohli the #GOAT_. Enjoy your day brother & Keep entertaining the world. ___. pic.twitter.com/601TfzWV3C— Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) November 4, 2022

Considered as the modern day GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), Virat found his mojo back right before the World Cup. He was struggling for runs before the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE. But thanks to a brilliant ton vs Afghanistab. The Run Machine is back at his best. Virat has slammed a ton and then three fifties in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. One of these fifties include his brilliant unbeatenn 82 vs Pakistan. That knock oozed fire and finally the old Virat Kohli was witnessed by fans.

Thanks to his energetic and animated way of going about things, Virat is follwed everywhere. He has a strong fanbase even in Pakistan with many fans from the country idolising him and Dahani is no different.

If India wish to win the World Cup, they would want Kohli to continue being in the good form that he is in. He is a crucial batter for India at No 3 and more runs from his bat won't do any harm to India.