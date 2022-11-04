topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli has always been a warrior: Mahela Jayawardene says THIS as India talisman breaks his record of scoring most runs in T20 WCs

Virat accomplished this record during his side's crucial Group 2, Super 12 match of the tournament against Bangladesh in Adelaide, which India won. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli has always been a warrior: Mahela Jayawardene says THIS as India talisman breaks his record of scoring most runs in T20 WCs

Former Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene congratulated star Indian batter, Virat Kohli, on breaking his record of most runs in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup event.  Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest run-scorer in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup. "Records are meant to be broken. There was always someone who was going to break my record and it is you Virat, congratulations mate. Brilliant. You have always been a warrior. Form is temporary, class is permanent. Well done mate," said Jayawardene in a video posted by ICC.

Also Read: Indian fans don't really care how their team is going: Australia's Ian Healy

Virat accomplished this record during his side's crucial Group 2, Super 12 match of the tournament against Bangladesh in Adelaide, which India won.  He scored an unbeaten 64 of 44 balls in the match. His knock consisted of eight boundaries and a six. His strike rate during the innings was 145.45. With this, Virat's record in T20 WC is - 1,065 runs in 23 innings across 25 matches at an average of 88.75. 13 half-centuries have come off his bat, with the best score of 89*. His strike rate in the tournament is 132.46. He has surpassed Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene, who scored 1,016 runs in 31 matches at an average of 39.07. One century and six half-centuries have come off his bat in this tournament, with best of 100.

Other top T20 World Cup batters are: West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965 runs), Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (921) and Sri Lankan great Tilakaratne Dilshan (897). Notably, Virat has been in fantastic form since the Asia Cup. During that tournament, he made his return to international cricket after a month, a break he took after months of battling inconsistent form. Since then, Virat has scored 624 runs in 14 innings at an average of 78.00. One century and six fifties have come out of his bat, with best of 122*.

Live Tv

Virat KohliVirat Kohli news updateVirat Kohli newsVirat Kohli updateVirat Kohli T20 World Cup 2022Virat Kohli t20 wc recordsVirat Kohli t20 world cup recordsMahela JayawardeneMahela Jayawardene news updateMahela Jayawardene newsMahela Jayawardene update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?