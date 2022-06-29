Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has finally broken his silence over the Udaipur murder that has shocked the entire nation. Two men beheaded a tailor in Udaipur city of Rajasthan and the incident seems to be from Monday (June 27). The video of the incident however went viral on the internet on Tuesday (June 28). The name of the tailor is Kanhaiya Lal and as per reports, he had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma after her controversial remarks that had hurt sentiments of a religious community. The former off-spinner, who recently went to Rajya Sabha on an AAP seat, has reacted to the incident now after Irfan Pathan too put out his views in public.

Harbhajan wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (June 29): "The Udaipur Horror incident has shaken me from inside. I strongly condemn the heinous crime which has no place in any civilized society. There should be strict and swift action against the perpetrators of the crime."

The #UdaipurHorror incident has shaken me from inside. I strongly condemn the heinous crime which has no place in any civilized society. There should be strict and swift action against the perpetrators of the crime. June 29, 2022

For the first time since the killing, Kanhaiya Lal's wife has spoken and while speaking to NDTV, she told that Kanhaiya was getting threats from the men for some time due to which he had had to shut down his shop for a while in fear of being attacked. However, the day he decided to go back to work and open his shop, the two men, posing as customers, came in and murdered him.

The news has shocked the entire nation. From Bollywood celebrities, to politicians to cricketers, everyone has reacted to the gruesome murder. At the same time, some muslim organisations have also condemned the attack. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi said that the "brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet" is against the law of land as well as "against the religion of Islam". "In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands."