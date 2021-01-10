Harbhajan Singh slams racism in Australia, recalls his horror experience

Racism is not something new for off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Moments after the ongoing Test between India and Australia in Sydney was halted on Day 4 when a section of crowd hurled abuses against Mohammed Siraj, the spinner took to Twitter and slammed the untoward gesture against the India seamer.

"I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ??" Harbhajan tweeted.

In 2007, Andrew Symonds and Harbhajan were caught in the middle of a racist incident, where the latter was accussed of calling Symonds a monkey. The tensions had then heated up between the two sides both on and off the field. The Indian off-spinner was also handed a three-Test ban for his remarks but he was eventually cleared of the charge and the ban was overturned.

A similar incident erupted on Day 3 and Day 4 of the ongoing Test, where a section of crowd hurled abuses againt Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj. BCCI have lodged a formal complaint against the issue.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have also released a statement in this regard. "Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security, was quoted as saying in a report on cricket.com.au.

“If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket."

"CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," it added.