IND vs AUS: Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah face racial abuse at SCG, Team India lodge complaint

The Indian team management on Saturday lodged a complaint after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused from a section of crowd on third day of the ongoing Test between India and Australia. As per a report in Cricbuzz the incident took place over the second and third day of the match.

The incident came to light towards the end of day's play when Ajinkya Rahane along with other senior members spoke to the onfield umpires Paul Wilson and Paul Reiffel.

The discussion took place for almost five minutes as players were seen discussing the matter with the umpires and security officials at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The team members remained in their dressing room, while India's security official had a quick chat in the presence of ICC security official, who was present at the venue.

more details awaited...