Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic: Celebrity couple have a fun day by the beach with son Agastya - In Pics

Hardik Pandya, who was not named in the 20-man squad announced for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, is spending quality time with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. 

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic: Celebrity couple have a fun day by the beach with son Agastya - In Pics
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic: Celebrity couple have a fun day by the beach with son Agastya (Source: Instagram)

Team India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was not named in the 20-man squad announced for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, is spending quality time with wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. 

With cricket once again taking a pause in India due to COVID-19, Pandya is trying to make the most of the spare time and he is often seen sharing his experience with son and wife on social media platforms. 

On Sunday, Pandya's wife Natasa shared a picture of the trio spending some time by the beach, which she captioned with a world and a heart emoticon. Here are the photos: 

Hardik Pandya family 

Natasa Stankovic with husband Hardik Pandya and son

Pandya is likely to be included in India's upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to take place in July. 

Meanwhile on Friday, Natasa shared a picture of her after a workout session on her Instagram story, in which she was seen flaunting her abs

Both Natasa and Pandya are very popular have a huge fanbase. The model is also seen cheering for her cricketer husband during the Indian Premier League clashes. The couple often share entertaining posts for their fans and followers.   

Tags:
Hardik PandyaNatasa Stankovic
