Ricky Ponting Wants THIS Indian All-Rounder In Team India's Squad For World Test Championship Final Vs Australia

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting believes that India missed a trick by not including Hardik Pandya in their squad for the World Test Championships final against Australia in London. Ponting, who currently serves as the head coach of Delhi Capitals in the IPL, emphasized that Pandya's all-round abilities could have been a game-changer in the crucial encounter. Despite Pandya's absence from the Test format since 2018 due to persistent fitness concerns, Ponting asserted that his recent performances in the IPL for the Gujarat Titans, where he captained the side, showcased his match-readiness.

Expressing his thoughts in an article for the ICC Review, Ponting wrote, "I contemplated how valuable someone like Hardik Pandya could be in a one-off Test match for India. Although he has expressed concerns about the toll the Test match format takes on his body, for a one-off game, he has been consistently bowling at a rapid pace throughout the IPL."

Ponting, a former captain of the Australian cricket team, believed that Pandya could have served as the X-factor for India in the World Test Championships final commencing on June 7. He added, "Pandya could have been the difference between the two teams if he were picked for this one-off encounter, contributing with both bat and ball."

To date, the 29-year-old Pandya has featured in 11 Tests since his debut in 2017, accumulating 532 runs at an average of 31.29, including one century and four half-centuries. Additionally, he has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 31.05. In ODIs, Pandya has represented India in 74 matches, amassing 1584 runs at an average of 33.00, while also capturing 72 wickets. Furthermore, in T20Is, he has registered 1271 runs from 87 appearances and secured 69 wickets. Notably, Pandya led the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in 2022 but fell short against the Chennai Super Kings in the most recent season's final on Monday.