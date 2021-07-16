Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic does HOT catwalk with super-expensive purse, watch viral video

Team India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently with the limited-overs side touring Sri Lanka with the first ODI set to take place on Sunday (July 18). Hardik, though, is not travelling with his partner Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya this time around. Natasa, model and dancer, has taken this opportunity to visit her parents in Serbia with son Agastya in tow.

Natasa might be away from India but she is definitely not away from social media. She has been regularly updating her fans with his Serbian sojourn, giving glimpses of her glamourous life through her Instagram feed. Recently, Natasa took to Instagram and shared a number of images and video footage of herself flaunting her toned body just like it was during her modelling days.

Natasa did a little ramp walk of sorts in the video she posted to her feed in which she wore an abstract printed green crop top that hugged her tiny frame and high waisted pants that had tie-up detail at the waist and flared bottoms.

While Natasa’s overall dress appeared quite modest but supremely attractive it was her Louis Vuitton bag that comes with a whopping price tag. Natasa added glamour to her affordable look with the Louis Vuitton Twist MM hand bag with a Plexiglass chain with a black grained leather body, Plexiglass and metal links in pink, red and blue Plexiglass chain details. The bag comes with a whopping price tag of worth $4,150 which is over Rs 3 lakh!

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper batsman Saba Karim said that Hardik’s fitness is directly proportional to India’s chances at the T20 World Cup in October.

While speaking with India News, Karim also mentioned that the pitch in Colombo poses similar threats to that in Chennai that troubled Hardik in IPL 2021.

“The Sri Lanka tour will be challenging for Hardik Pandya as a batsman because he was struggling on the slow Chennai pitches during the IPL. He will get similar wickets in Sri Lanka, so whether he can score runs at a good strike rate in such challenging conditions in white-ball cricket,” the former national selector told India News.

“The biggest thing is that India's chances in the T20 World Cup will get doubled if Hardik Pandya is fit. If he can both bowl and bat throughout the tournament, I feel India's chances are extremely bright,” Karim added.