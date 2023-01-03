Irfan Pathan, a former all-rounder for India, praised Hardik Pandya's leadership style and cautioned the team's management to pay attention to the all-fitness rounder's "if they are going to look at him as a long-time captain." Beginning on January 3, Pandya will serve as captain for a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Additionally, in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka later in the month, he will serve as Rohit Sharma's backup.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the 1st T20I, Pathan said: "I think from what I have seen with Hardik Pandya's captaincy for Gujarat Titans or India last year, I can see he has been communicating well." Under Hardik's leadership, Gujarat Titans clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their debut season last year. He also led India to a 1-0 series win over New Zealand in November last year.

"I was impressed with his approach and composure as captain, but India has to keep in mind one thing if they are going to look at him as a long-time captain, then he has to be focussed on his fitness quite a lot. Whether it's his duty or the team management's, his fitness is crucial, especially towards the business end of major tournaments," he said.

"With captaincy, the workload also increases. A captain can't miss many matches," Pathan added. India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match each limited-over series with the first T20 commencing on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.