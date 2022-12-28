Haris Rauf's GORGEOUS wife has THIS written for her husband in her Mehendi, PIC goes viral

Pakistan cricket team pacer Haris Rauf got married to gorgeous Muzna Masood Malik in a grand ceremony. His best friends from national team including Shaheen Shah Afridi attended the wedding ceremony as well as the current chief selector Shahid Afridi. Haris's wife mehendi has now broken the internet. The reason is something very romantic that is written on it? But what is it? Muzna had written the initials of her husband's name along with '150' which signifies the average speed with which Haris bowls in international cricket.

Also Read | Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf gets hitched with model Muzna Masood Malik, READ all about their love story here

Check out Haris' wife mehendi which is getting viral below:

Haris Rauf's wife Muzna Masood Malik with her husband's initials and the 150kph mark in her wedding mehndi pic.twitter.com/jvcbpZPOyD December 27, 2022

Recently Haris Rauf made his Test debut also vs England in the home series. However, he was ruled out of the series just after one Test. He is currently trying to get back to his fittest best. The good news for his fans is that Haris is on path ro recovery. He has, in fact, started bowling with a short run-up. He shared some glimpse into his light bowling sessions on Instagram stories. Haris, right after marriage, has returned to the ground and has his eyes set on comeback to the national side. Haris even batted for some time, using throwdowns to warm up.

Who is Munza Masood Malik, wife of Haris Rauf?

Munza is a model who has been dating Haris for a long time now. Munza and Haris are classmates from school days. Munza is just 25 and is a fashion model. Munza is a student of Mass Media at the International Islamic University in Islamabad (IIUI). Haris Rauf recently took to Twitter to announce that his wife Munza is not on any social media platform. He updated: "Hello everyone, I want to make it clear that my wife, Muzna Masood Malik, is not on any social media platforms. She does not have any official media account. Please be cautious of any scams. Thank you so much for all you prayers and wishes."