Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf gets hitched with model Muzna Masood Malik, READ all about their love story here

Pakistan's star cricketer Haris Rauf got married on Saturday (December 24). The Pakistan speedster and model Muzna Masood Malik are fellow classmates and their Nikkah ceremony took place in Islamabad. Muzna is a Pakistan model who has modeled for variety of clothing brands. Recently, the couple's adorable video also went viral on various social media platforms. Muzna Masood Malik is 25 years of age and has completed her undergraduate degree from Islamabad campus.

Rauf's friends and teammates were present at the delightful event and even wished the Pakistan pacer and wife Muzna a happy married life on social media.

Very happy for @HarisRauf14 and Munza bhabi. Hamesha hastay muskaratay rahe. Harry shukrane ke nafal parh lena ho gayi tumhari shadi pic.twitter.com/f9r0JOVKGx — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 24, 2022

Coming to cricket, Haris Rauf was not been included in the squad for the series against New Zealand as he is recovering from an injury he sustained while fielding in the Rawalpindi Test. However, fast bowler Naseem Shah, who missed the Multan and Karachi Tests against England due to a shoulder niggle, has been being declared fit and as such, retained in the squad.



The first Test of the two-match series will now be played from December 26-30 at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi, followed by the second Test at Multan from January 3-7. The three ODIs will now be played on January 10, 12 and 14 in Karachi.



The two Tests between New Zealand and Pakistan will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The three ODIs between the two teams will be a part of the ICC Men`s Cricket World Cup Super League, determining automatic qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. (With IANS inputs)