HARRY BROOK

Harry Brook Regret Saying THIS During IPL 2023 Says, 'I Was An Idiot'

In response to the negativity and distractions online, Brook decided to take a break from social media

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In the fast-paced world of cricket, controversies are not uncommon, and England's emerging star Harry Brook found himself in the midst of one during his debut IPL season in 2023. Despite the highs of a century and a significant price tag with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brook's journey took a turn for the worse, culminating in a regrettable statement that he now acknowledges as a mistake.

The IPL Debut

Brook, a 24-year-old batting sensation, entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) with high expectations after being acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a staggering INR 13.25 crore. However, his bat failed to consistently deliver, tallying only 190 runs in 11 matches. The standout performance was an impactful century that momentarily shifted the narrative.

The Controversial Statement

Following his century, Brook made a statement that stirred the cricketing community. He remarked, "There are a lot of Indian fans out there who’ll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up." This sparked criticism and, in hindsight, regret from the English cricketer.

Harry Brook's Admission

Acknowledging the folly of his words, Brook now admits, "I was an idiot and I said that stupid thing in an interview which I regret a little bit." Reflecting on the challenges of dealing with social media while in India, Brook took a drastic step to preserve his mental health and focus on his game.

Social Media Detox

In response to the negativity and distractions online, Brook decided to take a break from social media. "I've been off social media for a while now. So anything I stumble across, I delete it from the phone," he explained. This move, coupled with having someone else manage his Instagram and Twitter accounts, has provided a positive impact on his mental well-being.

Current Cricketing Endeavors

As Brook navigates the challenges of his cricketing career, he is currently in the Caribbean for the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Despite the setbacks in the IPL, he showcased his resilience by contributing with a solid 71 runs in the series opener.

Looking Ahead

Brook's commitment to English cricket is evident as he recently signed a three-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). This decision, despite lucrative franchise offers, demonstrates his unwavering dedication to representing his country.

