'If That Had Been CSK...', Sunil Gavaskar Hails Underrated Rohit Sharma's Captaincy, Compares Him To MS Dhoni

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), is an underrated leader who doesn't receive as much recognition as his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) counterpart, MS Dhoni. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs, both Rohit and Dhoni guided their teams to victory. CSK secured their spot in the final by defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1, while MI triumphed over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator and will face GT in Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 26.

A blockbuster on the cards _



One step away from a place in the #TATAIPL 2023 Final _



Chennai Super Kings will face _____ _#Qualifier2 | #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/MmCIDvDdV0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

Ahead of the clash between GT and MI, Gavaskar commended Rohit's captaincy in the knockout match against LSG. He specifically highlighted the strategic partnership between Rohit and Akash Madhwal, resulting in the dismissals of Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran on consecutive deliveries. Speaking to India Today, the Indian cricket legend expressed his views:

"Of course, he is underrated. The man has won 5 titles for Mumbai Indians. Let me give you an example. Madhwal got Ayush Badoni, bowling over the wicket. He then went round the wicket to the left-hander Nicholas Pooran. Not a lot of bowlers necessarily do that because if they get their rhythm going bowling over the wicket, they will stick to over the wicket even if it's a left-hander, trying to leave the left-hander. But he went around the wicket and produced an absolute gem of a delivery and got the man out."

Gavaskar further commented that the level of praise would have been significantly higher if Dhoni had executed a similar strategy. He remarked, "If that had been CSK and Dhoni was the captain, everybody would have said, 'Dhoni plotted Nicholas Pooran's dismissal.' This is what happens to a great extent. There is also a little bit of hype; things sometimes work out."

In the Eliminator against LSG, Madhwal achieved remarkable figures of 5/5. He dismissed Badoni, who missed his slog, and then, on the very next delivery, went around the wicket to induce an edge from Pooran's bat.



Gavaskar's observations highlight the underrated leadership qualities of Rohit Sharma and the potential disparity in recognition compared to his counterpart, MS Dhoni. The example of Rohit's captaincy decisions showcases his tactical acumen, which contributed to MI's victory in the playoffs.